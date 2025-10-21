Glenn Beck exposes the specific billionaires who funded the No Kings protests

Last weekend, thousands of people across the United States gathered to march under the banner of No Kings — a slogan coined to capture progressives’ resistance to the so-called authoritarian tendencies in President Donald Trump's second administration.

One major issue for No Kings protesters as well as politicians who joined the events, like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), is the influence of billionaires, particularly in politics and media, which is why they criticize figures like Elon Musk.

But there’s an irony to their complaints.

“If this movement is truly against billionaires and the powerful, why is it funded by billionaires and the powerful?” asks Glenn Beck.

The No Kings movement was intentionally orchestrated to look like grassroots resistance, but the deeper you dive into its inner workings, the more it becomes clear: “This isn't a rebellion. This is strategy,” says Glenn. “This is not grassroots. This is astroturf.”

If the movement was really about keeping kings out of America, then these same marchers would have taken serious issue with Joe Biden, who forced an experimental vaccine on the American people under the threat of job loss and hospital restrictions.

“You would think no kings would mean all of that was wrong, but it doesn't. This is not about dismantling power. This is about rearranging power,” Glenn reiterates.

Those powerful billionaires who protesters claim to oppose were the very people who designed and funded this entire movement.

Reports from multiple media outlets, including Fox News and Breitbart News’ Peter Schweizer, George Soros via his Open Society Action Fund granted $3 million to Indivisible — a progressive nonprofit founded in 2016 for the sole purpose of resisting Trump policies — to help orchestrate the No Kings protests.

“But it goes on. Soros' larger network, the Open Society Foundation, gave over $7.6 million to the same operation. So now we're almost at $11 million,” says Glenn.

But Soros is just where the funding trail begins. Follow the money, and it will lead you to the Arabella Advisors Network — “a billion-dollar-a-year dark money empire that launders donations from the uber wealthy donors to grassroots activism.”

Keep going down the trail and you’ll find that the Bill Gates Foundation, the Ford Foundation, and Rockefeller Foundation all provided significant funding to networks supporting the No Kings protests.

But it keeps going. The Tides Foundation also made significant contributions, as did Neville Roy Singham, a U.S.-born billionaire with ties to the Chinese Communist Party who’s known for funding radical leftist groups.

“You have a small club of financial elites that are bankrolling what investigative journalist Peter Schweizer calls ‘Riot Inc.,”’ says Glenn.

“It is the permanent protest industrial complex. This is not just conjecture; this is not opinion. This is now documented fact,” he adds.

IRS filings, annual reports, and public statements all paint the same picture: “Billionaires are funding the outrage machine.”

To hear more, watch the video above.

