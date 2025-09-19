Glenn Beck interviews nurse suspended for reporting doctor’s evil Charlie Kirk comments

Lexi Kuenzle, a 33-year-old nurse at Englewood Health in New Jersey, was suspended from her job after confronting bariatric surgeon Dr. Matthew Jung for his alleged comments regarding Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

According to her testimony, Jung celebrated Kirk’s death, claiming he “deserved it," during a discussion at the nurses' station in front of colleagues and a patient on a stretcher. But when Kuenzle reported the incident to hospital management and shared the story on her personal Instagram account, she was immediately suspended without pay and urged by a union representative to seek other employment.

On September 13, Kuenzle filed a lawsuit against Englewood Health, Dr. Jung, and others, alleging religious discrimination based on her Christian faith, retaliation for whistleblowing under the Conscientious Employee Protection Act, violation of the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination, and creation of a hostile work environment.

Thankfully, just two days after filing, Lexi was reinstated to her position with full back pay, and Dr. Jung resigned from his role as a bariatric surgeon at the hospital. But Lexi is moving forward with the lawsuit.

On a recent episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” Glenn invited Lexi to share her deepest concerns over what the scandal has revealed about our current state of health care.

“What if a patient comes into the hospital, and, you know, they’re wearing a Charlie Kirk shirt or any type of shirt that the doctor does not agree with? Now we raise the question: Is this patient going to be treated the same?” she tells Glenn.

Lexi’s comments remind Glenn of a story from 1981. “I often think of what Reagan said after he was shot. He’s on the table; he’s almost dead … and right as they’re putting him under, he says, ‘Hang on just a second. I’m assuming all of you are Republicans,’ and the Democrat main doctor said, ‘Sir, we are all Republicans today.”’

“That is the way we should be,” he says.

Nobody in need of medical care, he argues, should ever have to ask the question: “Because you politically differ from me, am I less than a human being? Am I less of an important patient to you because of my political stance?”

“Exactly. This is way beyond politics,” says Lexi.

“I am so proud of you and so pleased to be able to say good job. I mean, that took real guts,” says Glenn.

To hear the full interview, watch the video above.

