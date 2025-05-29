Glenn Beck predicts JAIL TIME is coming for Democrats — including COVID liars

After years of unceasing Democrat lawfare, the Trump administration is setting its sights on potentially illegal activity that occurred under the Biden administration — and there's a lot of it.

Top officials within the Democrat fundraising platform ActBlue are in danger of being subpoenaed if they refuse to interviews with House committees investigating allegations that the platform accepted fraudulent and foreign donations during the 2024 presidential campaign.

"Democrats are just, I mean, they are really floundering," Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck says on "The Glenn Beck Program." "And maybe we're going to see some more justice here. ActBlue officials, they have been asked to come testify in front of Congress because Congress is doing a foreign donations probe."

“Foreign donations, that would be like if Trump was being funded by the Russians. That’s a pretty big deal," Glenn continues. "Now, the ActBlue people are refusing to testify, and Congress is like, 'That's fine, we'll subpoena you.' So there might be some people going to jail there."



And Glenn believes this is only the beginning.

“I’m telling you, handcuffs are coming. Handcuffs are coming over the next couple of months. I think we’re going to see lots of handcuffs coming out. We’re going to see handcuffs on the people of COVID, the COVID fraud, the cover-up,” Glenn says.

“It’s going to be the people that knew that there were really dangerous side effects and then tried to cover that up and keep that out of the press and keep people from knowing about those side effects,” he continues.

“Those people, you’re going to see them in handcuffs, I think, very soon,” he adds.

