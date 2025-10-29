Glenn Beck warns: Amazon layoffs & Bill Gates' climate flip signal the energy war splitting America in two

In September, Amazon raised warehouse worker pay to over $30/hour, framing the wage hike as an effort to enhance employees' experience. However, earlier this week, the company contradicted its human-centric initiative when it suddenly slashed 14,000 corporate jobs in accordance with its plans to invest heavily in artificial intelligence.

Longtime climate change fearmonger Bill Gates also published a memo on his Gates Notes blog, where he wrote: "Although climate change will have serious consequences — particularly for people in the poorest countries – it will not lead to humanity's demise” — a stunning contradiction to his yearslong alarmist rhetoric.

While Amazon and Gates’ shifting narratives may appear unrelated, Glenn Beck says they both hint of a dark future on the horizon.

And it all centers around power — but not the political or economic kind.

“I mean energy,” says Glenn. “The world is starving for energy.”

But energy means different things to different people. Amazon’s push for AI-driven commerce represents one side of the playing field — the side that craves unrestricted energy abundance via fossil fuels and nuclear power. Gates' long history of climate alarmism, though recently softened, embodies the other side's push for "green" energy only — restrictive renewables and emission caps that will surely starve innovation.

It all boils down to “global fascism on one side” and “Marxist degrowth” on the other, says Glenn, noting both frameworks are deeply flawed.

However, both sides will have good and bad parts. The Marxist degrowth crowd will be pro-human workers and real food but anti-capitalism and fossil fuels. The growth-centric fascist crowd will promote capitalism and oil drilling but also Big Ag and Big Pharma, unrestricted artificial intelligence, and other dystopian technologies, like digital IDs.

But where does that leave someone like Glenn, who’s pro-human workers, ethical AI, oil drilling, real food, and capitalism but anti-climate change, Marxism, and globalist initiatives, like digital IDs, 15-minute cities, and central bank digital currencies?

He warns we’re headed into a time where we’re going to be asked to choose between these two options.

“This is the split that is coming, and I believe the Marxist global warming side is going to be extraordinarily appealing to a lot of people,” says Glenn, warning that it’s “a utopia that can never survive.”

The other camp, however, is equally as flawed. So what do we do?

We choose the “third way,” says Glenn.

“It's the U.S. Constitution.”

To hear more of Glenn’s analysis, watch the clip above.

