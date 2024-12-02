EXPOSED: The globalists who control the legacy media

In 2024, 90% of the media is owned by just six giant global corporations — while just four decades ago, 50 companies controlled 90% of the media.

“This is the media-industrial complex. The propaganda-industrial complex,” Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” comments.

Currently, National Amusements and the Redstone family control CBS, CMT, MTV, Nickelodeon, and so much more. Disney and “the far-left whack job” Bob Iger control ABC, ESPN, the History Channel, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, video games, and again, so much more.

TimeWarner and CEO Jeff Bewkes control CNN, Warner Brothers, HBO, Turner, video games, internet, print media like Time, and dozens more. Comcast and CEO Brian L. Roberts control NBC, MSNBC, CSNBC, Telemundo, and the internet.

NewsCorp and the Murdoch family control Fox and National Geographic while Sony controls an incredible amount of music, television, movies, and more.

“These are just a few examples of what these conglomerates own,” Glenn says. “Remember, almost everything you use and consume and eat are owned by, what did I say, 12 companies? And six own what you’re talking about every day.”

“Who’s controlling the information? The big six, taken all together, are valued at nearly $500 billion dollars. You want to know why they fought the little guys so much, and lost by the way, this Tuesday,” Glenn continues, noting that all that money they’ve invested “isn’t working.”

However, he says, “the result of their work is devastating.”

“The way we cut out this cancer is by more competition, more options, ending the partnership between the government and their surrogates, their corporate board members that are all sitting at the tables of the big six,” Glenn says.

“Increase the amount of independent media. No government bailouts. No government startups. Let the system work. Halt the cronyism between the government and the media companies,” he continues, adding, “And the great thing is, that’s Donald Trump’s plan.”

