‘Take out the quiet Jew’: Jewish reporter SLAMS Canadian cops who arrested him at Hamas rally

The founder of Rebel News, Ezra Levant, was recently arrested in his Jewish neighborhood in Toronto, Canada, for “inciting a breach of the peace” by standing next to a group of anti-Israel, pro-Hamas protesters.

In a video captured during the protest, Levant tells the camera mid-arrest that he was “being arrested because I’m standing on the sidewalk in my city. I’m a Jew who lives in this neighborhood, and I’m being arrested because the police say that’s the path of least resistance.”

“I wasn’t doing anything unlawful,” Levant tells Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program.” “I was actually just debating with those cops because I wanted to film. You called it a pro-Palestinian rally; it sort of was. But I think it was more than that. It was pro-Hamas.”

Levant explains that the protesters were “re-enacting the final moments of Yahya Sinwar,” who is the now-deceased head of Hamas. “Nothing to do with the war overseas. They were putting on this sort of re-enactment of their hero, the head of Hamas. And I thought this was so astonishing, I just wanted to film it.”

While the cop had accused Levant, who was silently filming, of breaching the peace, Levant believes the “pro-Hamas thugs” were the ones actually breaching the peace.

“They essentially vetoed me being on my own sidewalk. This is public property. I wasn’t in some private place to be trespassed or something. And the cops arrested me, the path of least resistance,” he explains, adding, “There [were] about 20 of them, and there was one of me. And instead of upholding the law, they said, ‘We’ll just take Ezra out because we know he’s not going to riot, he’s not going to get violent. Take out the quiet Jew.’”

However, Levant wasn’t going down easy.

“I showed up on Sunday morning, and 100 people were there, and I led them across the street,” He explains, adding, “and we stood there, and I think the police sized us up and thought, ‘There’s 100 of them, we really can’t arrest 100 of them.’ It was no longer the path of least resistance, so we took back the streets.”

