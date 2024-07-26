Harley-Davidson EXPOSED: White male DIVERSITY training and company-funded, ALL-AGES Pride events

Robby Starbuck is a filmmaker who has exposed multiple companies for their woke initiatives. Now, he’s exposing Harley-Davidson — and it’s not looking good for the all-American motorcycle company.

“What he found is a complete sellout,” Glenn Beck explains, noting that prior to Starbuck’s exposé, Beck thought of Harley-Davidson as a “true American brand.”

“I kind of had a hard time believing it,” Starbuck tells Beck, “because the Harley brand is like this macho brand, and everybody knows somebody who's got a Harley, and it’s so diametrically opposed to who they are.”

As Starbuck looked into the brand, he found that the sustainability reports revealed a lot about the company that its red-blooded American patrons would probably like to know.

“We found that they had put 1,800 employees through these woke trainings, including one group of employees, specifically white males, they sent to a white male only diversity training,” Starbuck reveals.

But that’s not all.

“When you go farther down the line, then they’ve got a plan to what they call ‘diversify their supply chain,’ which is really just corporate speak for ‘we want less white people,’” Starbucks continues. “The idea is just so far and away from what the American dream is.”

Harley-Davison also funded a Pride event that was considered “all-ages.”

According to Starbuck, at this Pride event there was a “rage room,” which was “right across from the area where drag queens interact with kids for the story time” and a “play catch with dad area for anybody who had daddy issues.”

“I’m not joking,” Starbuck says, adding, “It is so diametrically opposed to the values of Harley riders.”

The company is reportedly also a founding member of the Wisconsin LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce.

“They also made February and March months of inclusion, because we need three months, not just Pride Month,” Glenn comments. “The money they have donated now to the United Way, promoting 'Antiracist Baby' — you know, the Ibram Kendi thing — they have a Pride ride.”

“It goes on and on,” he adds, shocked.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.