Female veteran says Pete Hegseth is RIGHT about women in the military

Air Force veteran Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) knows a thing or two about women in the military — and now she’s clearing up one of the Democrats' biggest lies about Trump’s pick for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, during his confirmation hearing.

“Pete never said that he didn't want women to serve in the military. In fact, it’s quite the opposite,” Luna tells Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program.” However, Luna believes that “there are certain roles that women should not be subjected to in the military.”

“I preface this by saying that when women were placed in harm’s way, that the natural instinct for men was to protect that woman. And that’s quote-unquote ‘toxic masculinity’ that the left tries to attack us with all the time,” Luna says.

“That is human nature. We are born with that,” Glenn agrees.

“When you have, though, a woman that’s, let's say, placed on a special forces team, they come under fire, hypothetically that woman gets hurt, instead of focusing on the mission, as it would be if there were just other men present, the men would then in turn go to protect that woman, and it could ultimately result in more casualties,” Luna explains, adding, “and then also jeopardize the success of the mission.”

“That’s what Pete was saying, but you know, it’s very easy, because Pete is a white male, for them to try to demonize him and paint him as this anti-woman, you know, alcoholic womanizer, which is simply not the case,” she continues.

Glenn couldn’t agree more.

“I have no problem with women in the military, with the exception of the natural order of things,” Glenn says. “I have to tell you, if one of the guys was captured by, you know, al-Qaeda, I would do everything I can to make sure that one of the members of my team were safe.”

“It’s different if I know that the woman member of our team has just been captured. It takes on a different meaning to me, because I know what’s going to happen to her in comparison to Tom or Tim, and I think that is a natural instinct,” he adds.

