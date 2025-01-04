How Glenn Beck brought a SWORD and a BOMB to Mar-a-Lago

Glenn Beck was recently invited to Mar-a-Lago to give a history speech in front of Donald Trump at a PragerU event. When he was planning what he would say, Glenn decided his speech would benefit from the addition of two odd props: William Wallace's sword from "Braveheart" and a World War II-era rat with a bomb in its butt.

He didn’t, however, consider the implications of bringing these weapons to one of the most secure places in the country. The ordeal ended in a hilarious story that put down Glenn in the history books as a Secret Service legend.

“I don't write my speeches, I just kind of go through the vault, and I'm like, I want to tell that story and that story and that story. So I grabbed a bunch of stuff and didn't really put a lot of thought into it until we started approaching Mar-a-Lago,” says Glenn, recounting the story.

From multiple security clearances to fleets of Secret Service trucks to “old school buses” surrounding Trump’s airplane, Glenn describes getting into the estate as “a nightmare.”

“The security around him now is absolutely incredible,” he tells co-host Stu Burguiere.

At one security checkpoint, Secret Service agents asked Glenn if he had any weapons in his vehicle. He said no (the reality that his speech props were in fact weapons having slipped his mind).

When he got to another security checkpoint, agents opened the hood and all the doors of the car, brought the dogs out, and started in on their questions. That’s when Glenn realized he had misspoken. When he explained to the agent, who luckily recognized Glenn, that his speech props were technically weapons, he was waved through to the next security checkpoint, where the entire process began again.

When an agent asked again if Glenn had any weapons, this time his answer was “well, kind of” before explaining that he was carrying a broadsword from "Braveheart" and a WWII-era bomb.

The agents, thankfully, thought the situation was hilarious.

“They were taking pictures of everything; they were laughing; they were like, ‘This is now lore,’” laughs Glenn.

Regardless of the humorous nature of the situation, they still had a job to do.

“They were like, ‘OK, the rat — let’s X-ray the rat.”’ After finding that the rat was full of wires, “The head guy comes over, and he said, ‘We really don't know what to do here,”’ Glenn recounts.

Finally, Glenn was told that the agents would keep both the sword and the rat bomb until 30 minutes prior to his scheduled speech, at which time they would have a decision.

When it came time for Glenn’s speech, an agent told Glenn that they would need to “remain with the sword and the rat” but that the event was nonetheless “legendary.”

To hear Glenn’s much funnier retelling of the event, watch the clip above.

