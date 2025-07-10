‘Incompetence!’ Glenn Beck rages at Pam Bondi over edited Epstein tape that MISSES his cell door?!

Glenn Beck isn’t one to make knee-jerk accusations or rush to judgment. He gives people the benefit of the doubt until they’ve proven they don’t deserve it.

And that’s exactly what Attorney General Pam Bondi has done, in his opinion. “I want Pam Bondi fired,” Glenn says frankly.

The memo released by the Department of Justice and the FBI claiming Epstein’s client list doesn’t exist was enough for many to call for her resignation. However, the final straw for Glenn was the DOJ’s release of prison cell surveillance footage from the night Jeffery Epstein supposedly committed suicide that includes a one-minute gap.

“Do you release a tape and then let the public find out for themselves that there's an edit in the tape?” asks Glenn, adding that even if we were to give the DOJ “every benefit of the doubt” and assume that the time gap is legitimately “a digital jump in the tape,” it still speaks of incredible incompetence on the part of the department and Pam Bondi. “Do you not put an intern on it just to say, ‘Watch the clock and make sure there's no jumps or edit in the tape because we know 300 million people are going to be watching it’?”

Co-host Stu Burguiere agrees: “It would be very easy to edit in a minute of footage” or at least release the video with a caveat noting that there is an “error.”

“Correct,” says Glenn. “This is incompetence.”

But the “jump in the tape” isn’t the only evidence of incompetence. Glenn’s head writer and researcher, Jason Buttrill, found something else in the tape: “This camera doesn't even have eyes on Epstein’s cell at all.”

Jason shares the following graphic, which shows the location of Epstein’s cell in relation to the camera’s vantage point (yellow).

“I’ve spent years and years and years looking at surveillance and security camera footage, as you know, in my previous job,” says Jason. “I’ve never seen an over-one-minute jump right at a time that would be very, very, I don't know, just convenient.”

“Sixty seconds would be perfect for if you wanted to conceal the fact that someone walked across that area,” he adds.

However, someone trying to reach Epstein’s cell might not have even needed to enter the camera’s frame at all. “The camera doesn't actually show 100% of the potential paths to get there,” says Stu.

In other words, if Epstein was indeed killed, his murderer could have reached his door undetected while the camera was rolling.

Glenn can only come to one conclusion: “Pam Bondi needs to be fired.”

To hear more, watch the clip above.

