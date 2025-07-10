Florida man sees back door of mom's home left open. So he goes inside, hears strange noises — and grabs a gun.

A Florida man on the evening of the Fourth of July noticed a rear door of his mother's home in Osceola County was left open, so he entered the residence, WKMG-TV reported, citing the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Image source: Osceola County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office

After reportedly hearing strange noises, the man armed himself with a revolver, the station said. WOFL-TV reported that the noises were coming from the back bedroom.

'Don't let the libs hear about this ... they'll be pushing to put the shooter in jail.'

After the man called out to see if anyone else was in the home, an alleged intruder emerged from a hallway and charged toward him, WKMG said, citing the sheriff's office.

With that, the man fired a single shot into the alleged intruder's leg, WKMG reported.

Deputies responded around 8:30 p.m. to the home along Deer Run Road where the homeowner’s son was holding the alleged burglar — Mitchell Platt, 37 — at gunpoint, WKMG said.

The man who fired the shot was not injured, investigators added to WKMG.

Platt was hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, was released, was then arrested, and was being held on no bond for charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling and possession of burglary tools, WKMG said.

Mitchell Platt. Image source: Osceola County (Fla.) Jail

Osceola County court records show Platt "having a number of court cases relating to arrests for drug possession, theft, and burglary," WESH-TV reported.

Those with information about the incident are asked to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 407-348-2222, WKMG noted.

Not all of the observers who left comments under Yahoo News' republication of WOFL's story were completely satisfied with the outcome of the incident:

"You, sir, need more time at the gun range!!!" one commenter declared. "Why[?] Because IT lived."

"At the leg. Oh, please," another commenter lamented. "You ought to practice more at the range. Now, your tax [dollars are] ... taking care of this dude's medical bills, etc."

"The shooter needs to learn how to shoot — make every shot count — now, he will probably be sued by the [burglar]," another commenter opined.

"Don't let the libs hear about this ... they'll be pushing to put the shooter in jail," another commenter predicted. "How dare he [shoot] an intruder ... right libs?"

"Correct me if I'm wrong, but a revolver should hold six rounds. Dead men tell no tales. They also commit no more crimes," another commenter wrote.

