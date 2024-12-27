Female accused of stabbing pregnant woman 14 times in front of victim's 5-year-old daughter over $2 pizza delivery tip

A female has been accused of stabbing a pregnant woman 14 times in front of the victim's 5-year-old daughter in Florida over the weekend after a dispute about a $2 pizza delivery tip.

Brianna Alvelo, 22, is charged with attempted murder, home invasion with a firearm, kidnapping, and aggravated assault, NBC News reported, citing court records. A male who allegedly accompanied Alvelo during the incident has not been identified yet, the news network said.

The woman, her boyfriend, and the victim's daughter were staying at a Kissimmee motel to celebrate a birthday, ordered a Marco's pizza Sunday, and Alvelo delivered it, NBC News said, citing an affidavit filed in Alvelo's case based on the woman's interview with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

The woman gave Alvelo $50 on a $33.10 bill, and Alvelo started walking away, WTVJ-TV said, citing an arrest report. The station added the woman asked for money back, and the pizza deliverer told her the policy was to not make change.

The woman searched for smaller bills in two purses in her motel room and in her car as Alvelo watched, WTVJ said. The woman got a smaller denomination from her boyfriend, and Alvelo's tip ended up being $2, the station said, citing the arrest report.

Alvelo allegedly “became upset about the amount of tip she received” and later returned to the victim’s room at Riviera Motel, WTVJ said.

Sometime later, the woman said she heard a loud knocking on the hotel room door, NBC News said, citing the affidavit. A male and female dressed in black and wearing face masks allegedly forced themselves into the room when the woman opened the door, the news network said.

The male brandished a silver revolver and demanded the woman's boyfriend go into the bathroom, NBC News said, citing the affidavit. The other intruder, believed to be Alvelo, allegedly pulled out a pocket knife, the news network added.

Alvelo rifled through the woman's purse and broke her daughter's Nintendo Switch, NBC News said, citing the affidavit. The woman said she turned to shield her child and felt a strike to her lower back, NBC News added.

She then "threw her daughter onto the bed and attempted to pick up her phone," the news network said, citing the affidavit.

But Alvelo allegedly grabbed the phone, smashed it, and "began striking her multiple times with the knife," NBC News said. The male with the gun then yelled it was time to go, which ended the assault, the station said, citing the affidavit.

The woman was stabbed 14 times, receiving wounds to the chest, arms, legs, and abdomen, NBC News said, adding that the affidavit said she discovered she was pregnant while receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Alvelo was being held at the Osceola County Jail on a $55,000 bail and does not have an attorney listed for her, the news network said.

The prosecution said the "state believes that this is a punishable by life offense. ... There should be no bond set and it should not be set for the pre-trial detention hearing," WTVJ noted.

NBC News said investigators reviewed motel security camera footage showing a woman parking a red Toyota around 10 p.m. and approaching the couple's motel room. The interaction appeared consistent with the woman's account of the delivery incident, the news network said, citing the affidavit.

Security footage then shows a red Toyota back in the parking lot and two people with face masks returning to the couple's room roughly an hour and a half later, the affidavit said.



A manager at the Marco's Pizza location confirmed to investigators that Alvelo was working the night of the incident, as well as the fact that she drives a red Toyota Camry. He also gave police a copy of her timecard, verifying that she finished her shift at 10:20 p.m. that night.



The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is asking that anyone with information on the incident contact the Crimeline at (800) 423-8477.

