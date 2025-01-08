Is this the real reason for Meta’s conservative makeover?

In a recent video, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the platform would be undergoing serious changes in the coming days. Not only will filters that have blocked discussion on certain subjects, like gender and immigration, be lifted, but Meta is replacing its politically biased fact-checkers with a community notes system similar to that of Elon Musk’s X. Zuckerberg pledged to work alongside Donald Trump to restore free expression in both the United States and in other countries that use the platform.

When you compare these initiatives to how Meta has operated in the past, many are understandably skeptical of this new conservative makeover.

One of those people is Glenn Beck.

He is of the opinion that Zuckerberg’s sudden contrition reflects a desire to pursue his true passion, which is only possible if he’s on the right team, rather than a genuine change of heart.

Even though the changes Zuckerberg has pledged are all good, Glenn says it’s not because he “listened to you.” Zuckerberg isn’t reversing course because he’s had his finger on the pulse of the people and is responding in accordance with their wishes. This also isn’t about trying to make up for all the lives and businesses destroyed by Meta’s de-platforming, shadow banning, and demonetization.

This is about being on the right team.

Pre-Trump 2.0, Zuckerberg “went to the elites who were on the winning side last time and said, ‘Okay, what do we need to do?’” says Glenn.

What Meta needed to do was implement censorship policies according to the government’s preferences and use “the elite selection of fact-checkers” to do it.

And now Zuckerberg is doing the same thing with the incoming administration.

“Now that the world has changed, at least here in America, now they're still not listening to you. This isn't because you said something; this is because Donald Trump has changed America, and now they see the writing on the walls. And so again, it's not you, it's power, and it’s disgusting,” condemns Glenn.

Why would Zuckerberg be so adamant about being on the government’s good side?

Could it be because he has ambitions outside of social media that require government funding?

“Meta is all about virtual reality,” says Glenn. “Guess who’s invested billions of dollars in VR?”

The United States Army, Navy, and Air Force, that’s who.

“Meta has lost about $50 billion in its reality labs division, augmented reality, virtual reality, and the Metaverse. ... I think partially what this is about is making sure that the government contracts don't stop with Meta,” says Glenn, adding that “where [Zuckerberg’s] heart is is VR and AR.”

“He wants to make sure that he’s not off the government teat,” Glenn speculates.

To hear more, watch the clip above.

