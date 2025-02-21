1 baby born, 15 killed: Why IVF is the Big Pharma way to solve the fertility crisis

President Trump has just signed an executive order to look into ways to expand access to in vitro fertilization — which has become a controversial issue among conservatives, since many pro-lifers view it as just as bad as abortion.

The process takes the egg of the mother, combines it with the sperm of the father, and puts it in a petri dish to create an embryo.

“IVF recreates the moment of conception but in a lab,” Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” says. “It’s a controversial process because at least those of us on the right, we celebrate the creation of life.”

“It’s a miracle that a couple that can’t have a child, or is struggling to conceive, can. But on the other hand, a lot of the embryos created in the lab are discarded, and if you believe that life begins at conception, that means you’re throwing away, or worse, experimenting on new life,” he adds.

Reportedly, over 90% of the children created through IVF die. They’re either left frozen and abandoned, destroyed due to eugenics, experimented on, or miscarried. Only 7% are born.

“This is such a gut-wrenching topic to talk about, because every baby born, regardless of the circumstances of their conception, is beautiful and worthy of dignity,” Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” tells Glenn.

“So all those beautiful babies that were created by IVF are not less so because that was the circumstances of their conception,” Wheeler says, noting that it also gives hope to those struggling to conceive themselves.

“IVF can fulfill this deep desire in your heart to have a baby. I fully empathize with that. But all that being said, the reality of in vitro fertilization is not what it is portrayed to be. Because for every one of those beautiful babies that’s born, about 15 babies are killed,” she tells Glenn.

“It’s not a pro-life endeavor to support in vitro fertilization as a solution to the infertility crisis that we are suffering in this nation,” she continues, adding that IVF is also “anti-MAHA.”

“One of the exciting things about the Trump administration is that he chose Bobby Kennedy to partner with him, to actually investigate the root causes of the chronic health crisis in our nation,” she explains. “Let’s apply that same philosophy to the fertility crisis, let’s not just put a Band-Aid over this, let’s go to the root cause and say, ‘Hey, why is women’s fertility struggling right now, what could be causing that, because that’s not how its supposed to be.’”

“It’s the same thing as what’s happening to our children. We have Big Pharma and Big Food, and it’s poisoning our bodies, it’s disrupting our endocrine systems, it’s disrupting our hormones,” she continues. “There are identifiable things, measurable things, that are happening to our bodies that we can reverse if we stop letting Big Food and Big Pharma dictate.”

“That’s where it gets back to IVF,” she tells Glenn. “This is a cash cow for Big Pharma. They make a ton of money off of in vitro fertilization.”

