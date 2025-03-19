EXCLUSIVE: Why was Pelosi’s ‘fixer’ at Jan. 6?

Blaze News’ Steve Baker has done it again, this time exposing Aaron Black, whom he has dubbed "Pelosi’s precious," for allegedly lying about his role at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“This will just piss you off,” Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” says in response to Baker’s findings, adding, “It pissed me off for a couple of reasons. One, it is so evil.”

The second reason, Glenn says, is that “this guy never came up on our radar as connected to anything,” but Baker has discovered just how connected he really is.

“I started looking at him. The more I did, the more interesting he got. The more research I did, the more people I had to bring in, too, because this guy’s dark, and we had to go and actually scrape the dark, dark web for him,” Baker explains.

“There were some Project Veritas videos out there from 2016, where he was caught in one of their stings actually admitting to the fact that he and his guys were responsible for the violence at a Donald Trump rally in 2016,” he continues, noting that he was also an agitator at Occupy Wall Street. “So this is what this guy has been an expert at, creating these types of situations throughout his entire career.”

“Then all of a sudden, he re-emerges as quote-unquote ‘senior political adviser’ at Team Pelosi,” he says, noting that there’s even an image of Pelosi cradling Black’s face in her hands.

“What we believe, through our contacts, our sources, whistleblowers, both named and unnamed, is that he did in fact organize, and this is what we’ve been told, is that he had paid agitators, I didn’t say violent, people paid agitators, because his expertise is controlling the narrative,” Baker continues.

“And what did Nancy Pelosi most famously say when she set up the committee? She said that this was to ‘establish and preserve the narrative’ of that day,” he says, adding, “That’s an exact quote.”

