Jason Whitlock EXPOSES what Diddy, hip-hop, and — BLACKROCK?! — have done to America

Sean “Diddy” Combs is being called the Jeffrey Epstein of hip-hop music after federal authorities raided his properties as part of investigations regarding sex and drug trafficking allegations — but Diddy isn't the root problem. He’s simply the face of it.

“Diddy is someone of marginal talent who’s been installed and who has been allowed to use the music industry to sexually compromise young people, celebrities, other entertainers, politicians,” Whitlock explains to Glenn Beck.

He notes that the entire industry of the arts is attempting to push Americans toward nihilism (the rejection of all moral and religious principles due to the belief that life is meaningless) by infusing the idea into mainstream music.

“It’s not just Diddy; it’s BlackRock and Vanguard — they actually own the music industry and control the music,” Whitlock tells Glenn Beck, who's shocked.

According to Whitlock, BlackRock and Vanguard own everything from Viacom and BET to Sony and MTV.

“They’re in control of the music industry, and they also own the overwhelming majority of stock in the private prison industry,” Whitlock says.

“So this whole hip-hop deal was about creating a culture where prison is a rite of passage and corruption and criminality is just built into the system.”

But it’s not just rap music.

“They’re doing it now to the last bastion of decency in entertainment, and that is Nashville country music. It is going woke and ugly,” Glenn says. “They have just infested everything, and they’re tearing it apart.”

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.