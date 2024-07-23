Joe Biden is out, and THESE questions need answering

Last Friday, an unknown entity announced that Joe Biden would drop out of the race the following Sunday. This information was denied by both Joe Biden and the White House, however.

Then come Sunday, Joe Biden did indeed announce that he would decline the Democratic nomination and drop out of the 2024 presidential election. Interestingly, this bombshell of an announcement came via social media.

Apparently, Biden’s decision to drop out was a result of “money, polling,” the fear that his continued campaign would “wipe out the Democratic party,” and because “staff, friends, [and] donors all abandoned Joe Biden.”

“Something doesn’t smell right,” says Glenn Beck, who has some questions.

5 DISTURBING Questions After Biden Dropped Out & Endorsed Kamala Harris www.youtube.com

1. “Why didn't he address it from the Oval [Office] like all other presidents?”

Glenn suspects that the answer to that is because there was “a gun waiting to go off.”

“You have until 2:00pm on Sunday to resign or ... what?” he speculates.

2. “What did Joe Biden get in return for resigning? Were there promises made by anyone that ‘we will make sure that you're not held responsible for any of those crimes that you might have committed?’”

“They can pardon him if he's not the president, [and] they can pardon his family,” says Glenn.

Plus, they can point to Trump and say “if Trump gets in, it's going to be just revenge,” so “ we had to” remove Biden in order to pardon him before the administration shifts.

3. “Why [do] you jettison [Biden] and say it’s because he’s not capable” but you allow him “to run the country for the next six months?”

“That bothers me,” says Glenn, adding that the decision is a clear "inconsistency."

That’s just the beginning of his questions though. To hear Glenn’s inquiries and speculations in regard to Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ fearmongering about losing democracy, and the Democratic open primary that will select a new presidential nominee, watch the clip above.

