Just the threat of deportations is working: Illegal immigrants are 'voluntarily deporting themselves' at southern border

Donald Trump has been the president for just a few days and already, there’s “an outflow of persons” at the southern border.

Illegal immigrants are “voluntarily deporting themselves,” says Glenn Beck.

The majority of Americans will be glad of this, adds co-host Stu Burguiere, pointing to recent Axios polling revealing that 66% of Americans support mass deportations.

And it’s not the only poll to suggest this. Polling from the New York Times, Marquette Law School, CBS, and ABC all came up with similar numbers.

The radical leftist media, however, is trying to paint the picture that “we're going to have military members going school to school to find children who are illegal immigrants and deport them,” says Stu.

The truth, however, is that deportation efforts will be focused on “criminals who have committed other crimes,” as Trump and border czar Tom Homan have repeatedly stated.

Further, the “overwhelming majority” of deportations will be self-imposed, as illegal immigrants realize “there's no longer this giant welcome mat for [them] to come here illegally,” Stu tells Glenn.

Those in sanctuary cities who think they will be shielded from deportation are in for a rude awakening as well, adds Glenn.

Once criminals in these blue cities are released, they will likely try to hide with family or friends who are also in the country illegally. If ICE finds them, “They'll bust everybody,” he explains. “Any sanctuary city that's saying we're not going to help ICE, you're only getting more people deported quicker.”

Glenn then reads a recent article from the Chicago Tribune that will make your stomach churn.

To hear it, watch the clip above.

