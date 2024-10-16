EXPLAINED: Could Democrats DISQUALIFY Trump if he wins the election?

Democrats have threatened to use the powers of Congress to keep Donald Trump out of the White House if he wins the 2024 election — but is it even possible?

“MoneyGPT” author James Rickards believes it is.

“Let’s just say Trump wins. Now, that’s not a sure thing. It’s going to be a close election, but my models show Trump winning. So he gets more than 270 electoral votes, so we come up to December 17, when they actually count those votes in state capitals. And there are going to be disputes and litigation,” Rickards tells Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program.”

“But let’s say we make it. I’m just kind of looking ahead as far as we can, to January 6, 2025. Everyone’s spun up about January 6, 2021. We know what happened, but this is January 6, 2025. Those electoral votes go to the House and the Senate,” he explains.

This is the reason that Trump’s campaigning in states like New York and California, despite knowing he won’t win the states in the election.

“They’re fighting over House seats, because if the Democrats take a majority of the House of Representatives, which is possible,” he continues, “they’re going to pass a resolution saying that Trump is an insurrectionist under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.”

“So now you pass this resolution, what happens? Trump’s votes would be disqualified. Let’s say he has 300 electoral votes, and, you know, pick a number over 270. Those are disqualified on the grounds that he’s an insurrectionist,” Rickards says.

If this were to happen, the election would go to the House of Representatives.

“The House votes to choose the president, but there are a couple of caveats. One is they can only vote for someone who got in the top three electoral votes,” he explains. “If you disqualify Trump, no one else is going to win a state, and Kamala Harris is the only one you could vote for, because top three, but she would be the top one.”

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.