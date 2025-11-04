Karine Jean-Pierre's memoir ROASTED: A review so savage, Glenn Beck wants to hug the critic

On October 21, Karine Jean-Pierre’s memoir, “Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines,” was released. In the book, the former White House press secretary critiqued the Biden administration for its dysfunction, blamed Joe Biden’s abrupt withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race on a Democrat coup, publicly announced her departure from the Democrat Party, and advocated for political independence as a path forward for Americans.

And people absolutely hate it.

From the Washington Post to Politico and beyond, Jean-Pierre’s book has been met with relentless criticism, with reviewers slamming the memoir as cringeworthy, grievance-driven, and profoundly unconvincing.

But there’s one scathing review that stands out among the rest. In fact, it’s so unapologetically scorching, Glenn Beck read the entire critique aloud on an episode of “The Glenn Beck Program.”

Titled “A Book So Bad It Shattered Liberals' Faith in DEI," the review comes from journalist and editor Andrew Stiles at the Free Beacon, who pulled no punches in eviscerating Jean-Pierre's memoir as a self-indulgent disaster wrapped in identity politics.

Stiles, calling the book “the worst political memoir ever written in the history of the English language,” opened his damning evaluation by mocking Jean-Pierre for being “the highest-ranking openly queer, French-born black woman with a hyphenated surname to publicly renounce the Democratic Party for being mean to Joe Biden.”

“Imagine writing a book so bad it could shame Democrats and liberals into second-guessing their cult-like devotion to DEI,” he wrote.

Stiles highlighted the irony of Jean-Pierre’s rise to prominence — something that was celebrated as “a triumph for diversity and representation” — only for reporters and colleagues to turn around and reveal that she was "ineffectual," "unprepared," “dumb," and "the most incompetent and irrelevant White House press secretary ever."

Her biggest accomplishment, said Stiles, is that she will forever be “a cautionary tale of what can happen when a desire to ‘make history’ takes precedence over everything else.”

He went on to address Jean-Pierre’s disastrous book tour, condemning the disgraced ex-spokeswoman for “[fumbling] her way through interviews, repeatedly invoking her lived experience as a trailblazing black woman and openly gay pioneer,” and blurting out so much “drivel” even liberals have renounced their support. He gave the example of Jean-Pierre’s interview with the New Yorker’s Isaac Chotiner, during which she claimed the “broken White House” phrase in the subtitle of her book is “actually a reference to Donald Trump’s administration.”

Stiles then turned his unsparing eye to the content of “Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines,” which he hilariously called “mercifully brief,” yet “intolerably long.” “Like her rambling press briefings, Jean-Pierre’s prose is riddled with contradictions that boggle the mind,” he penned.

“A more discerning editor could have whittled down her meandering attempts to explain why anyone should care that she’s an independent now, but they had to fill the pages somehow. In so many words, she explains that leaving the party was a tantrum-like plea for attention — a deeply personal quest for ‘new ways to be acknowledged’ that is 'also about self-care.”’

Stiles noted Jean-Pierre’s hope that her memoir will spark “more nuanced political conversations.”

“It has certainly provoked a conversation — shockingly nuanced in the context of Democrat Party politics — just not the one she was expecting,” he concluded.

“I love this review. I want to hug the person who wrote this review,” laughs Glenn.

To hear Stiles’ full review and Glenn’s commentary, watch the video above.

