Chip Roy: Why it's time to pause LEGAL immigration

Illegal immigration has long been a contentious issue, but Rep. Chip Roy believes those who are very against illegal immigration aren’t going far enough. Rather he believes that we need to go after legal immigration as well.

“We’ve now got a situation where we have millions of people in our country that are not seeking to assimilate, not seeking to be the quote ‘melting pot,’ but rather are trying to kind of re-establish their cultures from other countries here rather than becoming fully American,” Roy tells Glenn.

“To put it in perspective, we have 51 and a half million foreign-born people here in the United States. The vast majority of whom did not come here illegally, right? But legally. But they’ve kind of been abusing the process in the system because we’ve got this broad use of H-1B visas. We’ve got these things called diversity visas,” he explains.

“We have chain migration where you’ve got everybody’s cousin, uncle, aunt, whatever, and they’re just growing the population here. And this is now unlike it was a century ago ... and at that point, we didn’t have a welfare state. We had schools that were teaching that America was great,” he continues.

And to Roy’s point, despite how well everything was going, America still “flatlined” immigration.

“And I think our country was stronger for it. Today it’s worse because we’ve got so many people coming here who are not assimilating. We have schools that are not teaching people that America’s great, and we certainly are continuing to have a welfare state now that is causing a big problem,” he tells Glenn.

That’s where Roy’s Pause Act comes in.

“We should pause legal immigration until we fix a lot of things. Fix diversity visas, fix chain migration, fix H-1B,” Roy says.

“Until you fix all those things ... then we’re going to lose our country. We’re going to lose our culture,” he adds.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.