Klaus Schwab stepping DOWN from WEF; which global villain will replace him?

World Economic Forum founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab has shocked the world by announcing that he's stepping down from his role running the WEF.

Schwab had founded the global gathering in 1971 and was operating as the executive chairman until now — though he won’t be leaving his brainchild. Rather, Schwab will be transitioning to a role as a nonexecutive chairman pending approval by the Swiss government.

While his successor has yet to be named, Glenn Beck and comedian Eric Hollerbach aren’t wasting the opportunity to poke a little fun at the global villain.

“Hello my slave, Glenn Beck-ing-hamming, how are you today,” Hollerbach says, impersonating Schwab’s fictional son, who they joke will now be running the WEF.

“I’m good,” Glenn laughs. “It’s interesting that you would agree to come on this particular program. I’m not sure how your father feels about people like me.”

Hollerbach, aka Klaus Schwab’s heir, tells Glenn that he hopes to make some “conversions” from Glenn’s side and that Schwab’s brain “is analog at this moment, and it will go to digitalization.”

“So, he was just kind of getting the upgrade,” Hollerbach jokes, adding, “It’s more of a lateral movement.”

When Hollerbach explains what the role of the WEF is, Glenn can’t help but laugh.

“We do certain rituals to ensure that we go up the food chain, closer and closer and closer to the great architect of the universe. And we are the embodiment to inherit earth incorporated,” he explains.

“People, like the average people, how are they going to benefit?” Glenn asks.

“Well, their slavery will be more like digital token. They will have equitable access to making labor or jails,” Hollerbach answers, embracing his power hungry character.

