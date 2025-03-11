Master or be mastered: Glenn Beck’s guide for using artificial intelligence to your ADVANTAGE

In his latest op-ed , Glenn Beck warned that artificial superintelligence is not about to change the world as we know it; it is changing the world as we know it — right now.

“We are already in it. We’ve passed the point where AI is just a tool. It’s becoming the master,” he wrote.

What’s a person to do in the face of such ominous digital dread?

You might think Glenn would advise you to avoid it entirely. Fight the machine; refuse to engage with it.

But you’d be wrong. Despite spending the last 30 years warning his audience about the dangers of AI, Glenn is now advising his listeners to learn how to use it.

“If you don’t learn to master it, then you will be at its mercy. This is not an option any more. This is survival,” he wrote.

On a recent episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” Glenn dove into what it looks like to use artificial intelligence as a tool that streamlines your workflow, improves your life, and makes you better at your job.

What’s difficult about artificial intelligence, says Glenn, is not using it. That part is easy. What’s hard is “keeping the car on the right road.”

A healthy dose of discipline and the ability to write good prompts is key in keeping the car on the right road, he explains.

For example, “if you're a CEO of a company, ask [Grok 3] to analyze your competitor strategies based on public data or forecast market trends with the latest numbers and how your company can survive that,” he says. “Your mind will be blown.”

“If you're an artist, have it critique your work,” or “have it generate ideas for your next project,” Glenn adds. “It is amazing what it will say.”

Writers who learn to use artificial intelligence well will “never have writer’s block again.”

Ask it to “optimize your budget,” “plan a month of meals and then give you the shopping list based on what we think MAHA would approve,” or “research the best educational tools for your kids,” Glenn says.

The important thing is to ask it for “deep information and research and footnotes” so that you can verify where it's getting its answers.

This is how you use artificial intelligence to your benefit. However, there are temptations people must fight. Given that AI can do just about anything, many will be tempted to use it to do their work so they can just “kick back and collect money.”

That’s the “worst thing you can do,” says Glenn. “It's a tool to help you have the best information possible.”

Ask AI things that will help advance your career, not take the place of it — questions such as “what's the most efficient way to streamline my workday?” or “how can I improve my skills in ____?”

The most important thing to remember? “The power comes from you.”

To hear more of Glenn’s AI guide, watch the clip above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.