Megyn Kelly reminds America: Jimmy Kimmel wore blackface — yet she was the one canceled

Jimmy Kimmel’s brief suspension from ABC for his vile comments regarding Charlie Kirk after his passing began a free-speech discussion on the left — but Megyn Kelly isn’t buying it.

“I think I’m in the minority, but I’m totally in favor of what Brendan Carr did last week. 100% in favor,” Kelly tells Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck on “The Glenn Beck Program.”

“They have to feel our pain. Why, whenever we’re in control, do we take the high ground only to get beaten to a pulp again once they’re back in control, and we continue to say, ‘Oh, these are our principles. We’re going to live them in order to make clear to everybody we really hold them,’” Kelly explains.

“And then they just get used against us,” she adds.

Now, people on the left are losing their minds over censorship, big government, and free speech.

“You and I haven’t moved at all on our principles,” she tells Glenn. “We hate lawfare. We hate government censorship. We don’t believe hate speech is problematic. It’s perfectly legal. It’s constitutional. It’s kind of why the First Amendment was invented.”

“However, it’s the left that’s drifted from those principles, not us. And now the question is, how do we wrestle the country back to stasis — back to the old stasis prior to the left losing its mind? And I am really just firmly of the belief now that they must be brought to heel. Again, not with physical violence, but with the same tactics in terms of policy and approach in governing that they use against us,” she explains.

And while Kimmel wasn’t even fired, she can’t think of anyone who deserved the warning more.

“Those tears out on that stage were for him. What a joke. That crying, whiny baby. He has celebrated everyone on the right’s cancellation. He danced on our professional graves, and he has the nerve to want us to feel sorry for him because he had a five-day paid vacation,” Kelly says.

“When I got canceled at NBC for literally asking a question about blackface Halloween costumes ... and why, when I grew up in the 70s and 80s, you could wear those like if you wanted to honor Diana Ross or Michael Jordan and not get canceled, but clearly in, you know, the 2000s, things had changed. And that was my question,” she explains.

“It got me canceled at NBC. Did Jimmy Kimmel at the time come out and say, ‘You know what? This is BS. I’ve got to admit, I wore blackface many times.’ Jimmy did, not me. ‘That I’ve worn it repeatedly as Karl Malone. I wore it as Oprah in a fat suit,’” she continues, noting that Kimmel was openly “mocking black people.”

“He didn’t say a word. He let me twist in the wind. ... Why should any of us feel sorry for him? He’s totally pro the cancellation of anybody whose politics he doesn’t share,” she says, adding, “so I’m thrilled he felt some pain last week.”

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.