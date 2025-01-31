Trump team reveals the TRUTH about the New Jersey drones

The first press conference for the youngest White House press secretary in our nation’s history, Karoline Leavitt, went better than anyone expected.

It also came with some truths uncovered by the Trump administration about what was happening in New Jersey under the Biden administration — specifically, the mysterious drones that plagued the skies for months.

“Before I turn to questions, I do have news directly from the president of the United States that was just shared with me in the Oval Office, from President Trump directly, an update on the New Jersey drones,” Leavitt began.

“After research and study, the drones that were flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized to be flown by the FAA for research and various other reasons. Many of these drones were also hobbyists, recreational, and private individuals that enjoy flying drones,” she continued.

“In time, it got worse, due to curiosity. This was not the enemy,” she added.

“Those are words directly from President Trump’s mouth,” Stu Burguiere tells Glenn Beck on “The Glenn Beck Program.” “I don’t think he’s lied about it, and I don’t think he would. So I’m not shocked by where that landed.”

However, they’re not totally convinced we’ve been given all the information available.

“I’m not satisfied, and I know President Trump is not satisfied with these things either. That’s a good opening statement, what I’d like to see is the transparency of, ‘Here are the documents from the FAA approving these things,’” Glenn says.

“I’d like to see the documentation,” he continues. “It would help, because we don’t trust anything anymore. I do trust Donald Trump to tell us the truth, because I do believe he answers to us. I do believe that he doesn’t have any ulterior motive.”

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.