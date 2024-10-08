One regime funding another — Biden-Harris administration SLAMMED for enabling Iran

It’s been one year since Hamas invaded Israel and began a bloody and highly controversial war that seems to be catapulting forward with no end in sight.

While the media paints a picture of cruel Israelis inflicting terror on innocent Palestinians and a U.S. administration that just wants diplomacy and peace, Mark Levin knows the truth: Israel can and should defend itself, and the Biden administration is enabling Iran, the head of the snake in the Middle East.

“[Israel] was attacked by Hamas; it attacks Hamas. It was attacked by Hezbollah; it attacks Hezbollah. It was attacked by Iran; it attacks Iran,” Levin tells Glenn Beck.

While Israel supporters say that the tiny country is being bombarded on seven sides, Levin says it’s actually eight sides when you factor in how the United States is withholding weapons Israel needs to defend itself.

“The reason we're withholding 2,000-pound bombs from Israel (they don't use those in Gaza) [is] because we don't want them to take out those nuclear sites, and they need 2,000-pound bombs to do that. ... Biden told the Iranians today that he's advising the Israelis not to hit the nuclear sites and not to hit the oil sites,” he explains, adding, "Those are the sites they need to hit.”

This response by the U.S. government and the fact that it’s “giving $157 million to Lebanon,” which is “controlled by Hezbollah,” is only “strengthening this genocidal regime that brutalizes its own people.”

“Iran is taking over Iraq; Iran has destroyed Yemen; Iran and Russia control Syria; Iran controls Lebanon, and all our pressure is on the state of Israel,” says Levin.

To hear more of the conversation, watch the clip above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.