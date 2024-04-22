RFK Jr. admits he was WRONG to call for Glenn Beck’s censorship: 'I would never say anything like that today'

Last week, independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sat down for an extensive interview with Glenn Beck. The two discussed a range of subjects, including the World Economic Forum (which Kennedy fittingly called the “billionaires boys' club”), the complexities of NATO, the depravity of Big Pharma, and the ongoing conflicts between Russia/Ukraine and Israel/Gaza, among other issues.

Glenn also pressed Kennedy on his thoughts regarding ESG, the Second Amendment, as well as the candidate's previous statements on climate change — one of which was aimed directly at Glenn.

At a Live Earth concert back in 2007, RFK Jr. made the following statement:

“So, I'm gonna tell you this, that the next time you see John Stossel or Glenn Beck or Rush Limbaugh or Sean Hannity — these flat-earthers, these corporate toadies lying to you, lying to the American public, and telling you that global warming doesn't exist — you send an email to their advertisers and tell them you're not going to buy their products anymore. This is treason and we need to start treating them now as traitors.”

“You’re smart enough to know what that means constitutionally,” Glenn said after reading the quote.

“I wouldn’t say that today,” was Kennedy’s humble response. “Part of the reason I wouldn’t say that is because I watched our country run over not only the First Amendment but all three arms of the First Amendment.”

He then cited the way the government “closed a million churches for a year,” “[rolled] over the rights of freedom of assembly,” “shut down 3.3 million businesses with no due process, no just compensation,” and “got rid of the Seventh Amendment” as the reasons he feels differently today.

“The First Amendment was not written to protect speech that we all want to hear. It was for the speech nobody wants to hear,” even if it’s “embarrassing,” “appalling,” or shares “ideas that are horrible ideas,” he told Glenn.

“I would never say anything like that today,” he continued, referring to his 2007 statement. “My thinking on it has evolved, and I can see how dangerous statements like that are.”

