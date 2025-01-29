Ron DeSantis RIPS Florida RINOS for misleading TRUMP Act that works against mass deportations

Not that long ago, Gov. Ron DeSantis considered Donald Trump a foe when he ran against him in the presidential primaries. Today, however, he’s doing everything he can to ensure Trump’s agenda is advanced in Florida. That includes fighting a group of “unbelievable RINOs” in the Florida legislature who are resisting his intentions to support Trump’s mass deportation plan.

This group has even created something called the TRUMP Act, which does the opposite of what its name suggests.

Yesterday, Gov. DeSantis joined Glenn Beck on “The Glenn Beck Program” to explain what exactly is in this misleading bill.

He first divided the states into three categories: The “sanctuary jurisdictions” that will attempt to “sabotage Trump’s agenda,” the neutral states that won’t help or hinder, and the states that will offer full support.

It’s the latter he hopes Florida will be.

“After the election, I said this is our chance; this is the number one issue the president ran on, and we need to get it right,” Gov. DeSantis told Glenn.

Unfortunately, RINOs in the Florida legislature are working to thwart Gov. DeSantis’ intentions to support ICE in carrying out deportations. Their resistance has come in the form of something called the TRUMP Act.

“They're playing this game where they think if they put Trump's name on a weak bill that somehow people will think it's going to be good, and it's totally inadequate,” he said.

These RINOs are aiming to preserve “cheap illegal alien labor” that is sought after in certain industries and remove “immigration enforcement authority from the governor” and place it in the hands of the “Commissioner of Agriculture.”

“That's like the fox guarding the hen house,” DeSantis analogized.

Further, under this proposal, “illegals can register [to vote] in Florida” without having to sign an affidavit alleging that they’re U.S. citizens, which violates Florida’s constitution.

“We have in our proposals a rebuttable presumption that illegals that get brought up on criminal charges are detained and then turned over to ICE,” but this group of resistors “watered that down so that judges are just going to release these guys back on the street,” he explained.

These Republicans, DeSantis reminded, “all ran on bashing Biden's border policies,” and argued that Florida needed “to get tough supporting Donald Trump's agenda in 2024.”

Now they’re “bragging” about purchasing “beds for illegals,” he said. “I don’t want to house the illegals, I want to deport the illegals.”

The constituents of these Congress members are unhappy as well.

“I've never seen our base react more negatively on an issue than what the legislature is trying to pull right now. It is like 99 to 1 in terms of opposition,” said DeSantis.

If the voters’ displeasure wasn’t evidence enough that the TRUMP Act is garbage, “Democrats in the Florida Senate were high-fiving them; liberal media in Florida have been singing their praises; the ACLU of Florida tweeted thank you for what you're doing.”

To hear more about the TRUMP Act and how Gov. DeSantis plans to fight it, watch the clip above.

