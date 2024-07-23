Rumor has it an elite-owned firm shorted Trump stock the day before the attempted assassination. Could it be true?

When it comes to Trump’s almost-assassination, the nation is still very much in the dark. Questions need answering, but that’s not really happening. People, therefore, are left to self-investigate and come to their own conclusions.

Right now, there’s a conspiracy theory circulating about a firm linked to George Soros, BlackRock, and the Bush family shorting the stock for the Trump Media & Technology Group on the day before the attempted Trump assassination.

Author and former investment banker Carol Roth joins Glenn Beck on the show to shed light on the theory.

Did These Global Elites PREDICT the Trump Assassination Attempt? www.youtube.com

“This is what I found based on publicly available information,” she begins.

The firm in question, Austin Private Wealth, had to file a 13F, which is a “disclosure filing that’s required quarterly from any investment manager that has more than one hundred million dollars in assets.”

Since “it takes a little bit of time to gather the data” for a 13F, it’s “usually filed within a few weeks after the end of the quarter,” Roth explains.

“The filing for Austin Wealth as of the end of June was made on July 12th,” meaning that the Trump stock was not actually shorted on July 12; it was simply filed on that date.

Second, the firm “had a third-party vendor, according to their press release, that had erroneously misstated their positions,” Roth continues.

Apparently “for the Trump Media Group, instead of putting 12 contracts, which represented 1200 shares ... it showed that they had 12 million share equivalents.”

“That sounds a little sketchy ... but they did that on every single call and put option that they had listed,” Roth clarifies, adding that “this was a clear error across the board.”

Skeptical, Roth “went back and checked all of the previous filings,” and she found that “in all of the previous filings, they had a normalized number of contracts being shown, so it was clear this was a mistake, and it was an outlier.”

With the Austin Private Wealth conspiracy theory essentially debunked, Glenn then asks Roth about the CrowdStrike outage scandal.

To hear her opinion on whether the debacle was “intentional,” a poor “test run,” or “incompetence,” watch the clip above.

