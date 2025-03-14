SCARY: President of European Central Bank admits 'digital Euro' is ready for launch

Remember when we were told the “digital Euro” was just a conspiracy theory?

Well, it turns out that not only is it real, but it’s been in the works for five years. And Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank, just admitted it.

Now it’s ready for launch.

Glenn Beck explains why we must break our alliance with the EU if it adopts a central bank digital currency and why President Trump must ban our Federal Reserve from creating one of its own (which it’s certainly interested in doing).

“For years, Christine Lagarde and everybody else, both foreign and domestic, have said that any worry about a CBDC is just a conspiracy theory. They have silenced, they have discredited anyone who warned of the dangers of this, but now, all of a sudden, I guess we all forgot that, because now they're ready, and the stakes cannot be higher,” says Glenn.

In a recent speech, Legarde casually admitted that the ECB “started working on the digital Euro way back actually when [she] started [her] term five and a half years ago,” even though last year “she told the European Parliament that CBDC skepticism stems from conspiracy theories.”

If they launch this, says Glenn, in “18 to 48 months our whole world is going to be different.” “The stakes for privacy, free markets, and individual liberty” couldn’t be higher.

The adoption of digital currency is so egregious that it should “fracture our alliance” with the EU, he says.

The problem with digital currency is that “it can be turned off” by the government, which means it’s a weapon in their back pocket to wield against dissenters.

Glenn gives the example of going to the bank to pull out cash.

With CBDC, “there’s nothing to take out,” he says. “You don’t own it. … The central bank and the government — they own that, so you have no place to go but through them.”

“Make no mistake, that's not a tin-foil-hat conspiracy. That's what's happening in China,” he warns.

But what’s even scarier than that is the fact that strange changes in currency are in the Bible — “specifically the last part of the Bible,” where Revelation describes the end times.

Artificial superintelligence and CBDCs are the kinds of “tools that appear very much like the tools foretold that will be employed by the Antichrist,” says Glenn.

The United States is in the early stages of developing a digital currency.

“We have got to pass legislation right now — no central bank digital currency ever in America,” says Glenn.

To hear more of his commentary, watch the clip above.

