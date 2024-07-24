Glenn Beck reacts: Secret Service director RESIGNS after DISASTROUS testimony

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has finally resigned, 10 days after the attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump.

It was not only the actions not taken on July 13 that cinched her resignation, but her testimony to the House Oversight Committee, as it was nothing short of disastrous.

“Can you answer why the Secret Service didn’t place a single agent on the roof?” Cheatle was asked by Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) during the testimony.

“We are still looking into the advanced process and the decisions that were made,” she responded, to groans from those present at the hearing. As the questions continued, Cheatle continued to dodge them — not giving one good answer as to why there were no agents on the sloped rooftop.

While Americans across the country are relieved that Cheatle resigned, Glenn Beck believes “that should not close this case by any stretch of the imagination.”

“When the assassination [attempt] first happened, I looked her up, and I’m like, where did she come from? And I saw that she was head of security for Pepsi, and I’m like, you’ve got to be kidding me,” he adds.

Glenn has some questions for the former Pepsi employee turned Secret Service director that he believes need to be answered before her lack of action is memory-holed.

“What’s on her devices? Why was she using Signal when talking to the White House from her own personal phone? That’s against the law. Did the White House know that was happening? What were they talking about? That’s really important to find out,” he says.

“I think everybody on that Secret Service detail should be brought in front of Congress and have to answer themselves. You know, it’s one thing to be told ‘Shut up, sit down, shut up, don’t say anything.’ It’s another when you’re going to be blamed for it on national television,” he adds.

