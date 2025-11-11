Glenn Beck warns: Government reliance is a 'poisoned promise'

The government shutdown may be ending, but it revealed something very important about Americans as a whole — too many rely on the government to survive.

And that is a very dangerous situation to be in.

“Whenever a society gets into this situation, history will show us a poisoned promise begins,” Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck explains.

“The socialists always arrive making all kinds of poison promises,” he says. “And there is a pattern, and it is so ancient it could be scripture. ... Every socialist experiment starts with the same smooth-tongue promise: ‘We are going to make life fair.’”

“Unfortunately for socialists, you know, history keeps impeccable books. The receipts are really, really damning. Fortunately for socialists, nobody ever reads history,” he continues.

These receipts that Glenn pulls out are in the form of Hugo Chavez in Venezuela, Fidel Castro in Cuba, and Adolf Hitler in Germany.

“This story of socialism is written in blood in ledger books all over the world,” Glenn says. “And it always starts with the promise of equity or equality. And it always leads to the rise of an elite who decides what equality means. And every time it fails, they say, ‘Well, that was just put in the hands of the wrong people.’”

“No, the key word here is not ‘wrong,’ it’s ‘people.’ People. The workers never get the factories. The peasants never receive the land. The poor never get any of the wealth. And it's this story over and over and over again,” he continues.

“Socialism begins with a promise but always ends with a ruling class armed with absolute power,” he says, adding, “Only the names change.”

