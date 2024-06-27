SUSPICIOUS: WikiLeaks DNC archive vanishes shortly after Julian Assange’s sweet plea deal

Right after Julian Assange — founder of WikiLeaks who’s responsible for one of the biggest government leaks in U.S. history — took a plea deal that resulted in his freedom, the entire archive of 20,000 leaked DNC emails suddenly disappeared.

Coincidence?

Glenn Beck thinks not.

Could This WikiLeaks ‘Server Error’ Be Connected to Julian Assange’s Secret Plea Deal? youtu.be

“My Spidey senses are tingling,” he says.

How is it possible that someone who “just plead guilty to espionage” walks away a free man?

“Espionage is a really big deal,” says Glenn, adding that the crime “can actually carry a death penalty,” making Assange’s plea deal look remarkably “magnanimous.”

While Biden, per his typical character, has denied having anything to do with Assange’s freedom, Glenn finds it “hard to believe,” considering the deal “was made in secret.”

According to a report by the New York Times, “A secret hearing paved the way for [Assange’s] release. In the end, the choreographed, multinational dance that led to his release took place behind closed doors at a secret bail hearing in London last Thursday, according to British officials.”

If that wasn’t suspicious enough, “The X account @endwokeness noticed something odd early, early this morning ... all 20,000 leaked DNC emails have just been removed from Wikileaks,” which they speculate “is part of the deal with Biden's DOJ.”

“My team did verify that while other hack archives on WikiLeaks are still up, including Hillary Clinton's emails, when you click on the DNC archive, it does produce a server error,” says Glenn, showing the white screen with “Internal Server Error” displayed at the top.

“Is this proof the DOJ coerced Assange to cover up their embarrassing secrets in exchange for his freedom?” asks Glenn.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.