The 5 biggest Charlie Kirk lies DEBUNKED

The announcement that Charlie Kirk had died was public for all of 10 seconds before the ghouls set in to try to destroy his legacy. It wasn’t enough to label him a racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic white supremacist. They had to make up bald-faced lies about him, twisting his words to paint him as the nazi they believe all conservatives are.

Now, those lies, which are circulating like wildfire, are being used to justify his murder. It’s grotesque to the highest decree because the truth is: Charlie Kirk was above reproach.

On a recent episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” Glenn debunked the five biggest lies about his dear friend.

Lie #1: Charlie Kirk endorsed the enslavement of black people

One of the lies currently making the rounds is that Charlie Kirk said, “Black people were better off in slavery.”

Charlie, of course, never uttered any such statement endorsing slavery or suggesting that black people are deserving of or suited for it. On the contrary, Charlie made it clear that the enslavement of any man is evil.

What he did say, however, was that the black family was fairing better before the passage of the Civil Rights Act, which ended the Jim Crow era. “And it was!” says Glenn, a history aficionado. In those days, divorce rates were lower, fathers were more present in the home, and the crime rate was lower in the black community. Statistics prove that following the Civil Rights Movement, divorce rates among black couples surged, as did crime rates.

Glenn’s theory is that the Civil Rights Movement was spearheaded by progressives who wanted to oppress the black community, but instead of denying rights, they targeted the family. According to his hypothesis, President Lyndon B. Johnson, who he reminds was “the biggest racist up until he died,” packaged his Great Society — Medicare, Medicaid, the Civil Rights Act, the Voting Rights Act, and expanded welfare programs — as a means of tackling poverty and racial injustice in order to conceal his true intentions: enslave black people financially.

“The Great Society did more damage to the black family than anybody could have done outside of Margaret Sanger. I think that's what [Charlie] meant,” says Glenn.

Lie #2: Charlie Kirk said black women are intellectually inferior

Many progressive are falsely claiming that Charlie Kirk said all black women are inferior intellectually. This is a distortion of a comment the Turning Point USA founder said on “The Charlie Kirk Show” in 2023 following the Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and UNC, in which the court declared that affirmative action violates the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.

Kirk called out Joy Reid, Michelle Obama, Sheila Jackson Lee, and Ketanji Brown Jackson — all of whom had admitted that their success was only made possible by affirmative action.

“All of them basically confessed, ‘Yeah, I was an affirmative action person, and I’m proud of it.’ This is how arrogant Joy Reid and Ketanji Brown Jackson and Michelle Obama and Sheila Jackson Lee are. They’re like, ‘Yeah, I took your slot.’ They do not have the brain processing power to otherwise be taken really seriously, but they had to go steal a white person’s slot to go be taken somewhat seriously,” Kirk said.

Never once did he say or even imply that all black women are intellectually inferior. “Criticizing four members of a group does not mean you're criticizing the group,” says Glenn’s co-host Stu Burguiere.

To suggest that he called all black women dumb is “so incredibly dishonest,” says Glenn.

Lie #3: Charlie Kirk said gun deaths are worth protecting the Second Amendment

Another quote that’s making the rounds is Charlie’s comment following the Nashville school shooting. At a TPUSA event in Salt Lake City, he was asked about defending Second Amendment rights against gun control advocates.

In response, he said, “You will never live in a society when you have an armed citizenry and you won't have a single gun death. That is nonsense. It's drivel. But I am — I think it's worth it. I think it's worth it to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights. That is a prudent deal. It is rational."

He then gave the example of deaths related to car accidents. “We have determined as a society that it is worth it to have cars, even though 40,000 people die every single year in car accidents.”

Lefties are using this cogent argument to suggest that Kirk’s death was deserved, but the joke is on them. “Even what occurred last week would not change [Charlie’s] mind on [the Second Amendment],” says Stu.

“The other thing that's important here to understand is if you did eliminate all guns, you would not eliminate all murders,” he adds.

Lie #4: Charlie Kirk used an Asian slur

Perhaps the most egregious lie circulating among lefties is that Charlie used the racial slur “c***k” to refer to an Asian woman. A deceptively edited video from a 2018 Politicon event shows Charlie using the word repeatedly.

Except the word he was actually saying was “Cenk.” Charlie was engaged in a heated exchange with socialist progressive Cenk Uygur, co-host of "The Young Turks." The maliciously edited video aimed to paint him as a racist and give progressives justification for celebrating his death.

Stu and Glenn can’t help but laugh at the radical left’s pathetic desperation to defame its political enemy. “I mean, that's just so bad,” says Stu.

Lie #5: Charlie Kirk advocated for stoning gay people

Following Kirk’s death, renowned horror novelist Stephen King responded to a tweet from Fox News’ Jesse Watters calling Kirk a "patriot,” saying, “He advocated stoning gays to death. Just sayin’."

However, he quickly deleted the post and issued an apology when the facts surfaced. Kirk never once advocated for killing anyone in the LGBTQ+ community. King’s lie originates from a 2024 episode of “The Charlie Kirk Show” when Kirk called out children's YouTuber Ms. Rachel for citing “love thy neighbor” as justification for supporting Pride Month and LGBTQ+ inclusion as a Christian.

Kirk argued that true love means telling people the "truth" about sin rather than affirming it, accusing Ms. Rachel of cherry-picking scripture by ignoring the context of God's laws on sexual morality. To illustrate his point, he pointed to Leviticus, which calls homosexuality an abomination punishable by death.

Kirk’s point was that God clearly sees homosexuality as sin — not that gay people should be killed.

The truth, says Stu, is that if there was any legitimate dirt on Charlie Kirk, progressives wouldn’t have to resort to these distortions.

Charlie was “a guy who worked hard to debate people, who tried to practice politics and civic life the right way, who tried to be a shining light for his faith, which was vitally important to him and his family,” he says, but “if that vision of Charlie Kirk was false, you wouldn't need to go to these things. You could come up with 50 different things he said that were really offensive. Instead what you come up with are lies because that's what you're in the business of.”

To hear more of Glenn and Stu’s conversation, watch the episode above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.