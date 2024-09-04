Glenn DESTROYS the New York Times for calling the Constitution a THREAT

The mainstream media is at it with its nonsense again, and this time it's calling the United States Constitution — our country’s founding document — “dangerous.”

The absurd notion is laid out in a New York Times op-ed titled “The Constitution Is Sacred. Is It Also Dangerous?” The subhead also reads, “One of the biggest threats to America’s politics might be the country’s founding document.”

Glenn Beck is horrified.

“It should be a threat to our politics,” he says, before reading more of the New York Times anti-American drivel.

“The United States Constitution is in trouble after Donald Trump lost the 2020 election,” the article begins.

“Really, is that when it became in trouble?” Glenn asks. “I’m thinking back, you know, a little bit before Donald Trump. Like, I don’t know, Woodrow Wilson.”

The article goes on to say Trump is attempting to “satisfy his personal ambitions” and make his “authoritarian inclinations abundantly clear.”

“Now, let me ask you, who is the one that is currently talking about the redesign of the Supreme Court? I mean, by the way, I just want you to know that that’s what dictators always do. That is the last step to a banana republic. That is the point of no return, when you have the president or the prime minister or whoever changes the makeup of the Supreme Court,” Glenn explains.

Meanwhile, the current presidential candidate for the Democrats was ushered into the position without having a single vote cast for her.

“Totally normal, constitutional, and totally normal,” Glenn jokes.

