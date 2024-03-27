The craziest Baltimore bridge theory yet

In the wake of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge’s collapse, skepticism continues to mount. A number of conspiracy theories regarding the events of the mysterious collision have since emerged.

Many have pointed to the possibility of a cyberattack, granted the cargo ship lost power. Others have honed in on the company that manages the ship — a DEI-captive firm called Synergy Marine Group. Then, there are those who call attention to the fact that the Baltimore bridge was not the Dali’s first unfortunate collision.

However, Glenn Beck, Pat Gray, and Stu Burguiere have another theory — one you probably haven’t heard of before.

And it centers around Pete Buttigieg, the United States’ secretary of Transportation.

There seems to be an unprecedented number of accidents related to transportation taking place under his watch, and yet nobody has heard from him.

“We never hear him talk about anything transportation” related, says Glenn. “He never shows up at the scene of the crime.”

“There are a lot of reasons to believe that Buttigieg isn't responsible for each” transportation mishap, but “how else do we explain this?” asks Stu, adding that “this guy has overseen disaster movie sequel after disaster movie sequel since he got this job.”

“Have we seen close-up pictures of the United Airlines flight when it was taking off losing the tire? ... Was [Buttigieg] up in the wheel hub?” laughs Glenn.

“Was he driving a tankard truck last June 11 and left it on I95 in Philadelphia?” asks Pat jokingly.

While the theory isn’t meant to be taken seriously, it is uncanny that America has seen an immense rise in the number of transportation “accidents” since Buttigieg took office.

To hear more, watch the clip below.

