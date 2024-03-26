Ship that obliterated Baltimore bridge was involved in a previous collision; managed by DEI-captive company

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge is apparently not the first structure that the Dali has left its mark on in recent years. The Singapore-flagged container ship that obliterated the bridge and effectively closed the second-busiest port in the mid-Atlantic Tuesday morning previously had an incident in a Belgian port.

The Dali, a 984-foot vessel owned by Grace Ocean Private Ltd. and managed by the DEI-captive Synergy Marine Group, collided with the stone pier in the Port of Antwerp during unmooring maneuvers on July 11, 2016.

The incident, which reportedly occurred on a clear day with good weather, resulted in significant damages to the stern and transom of the ship.

VesselFinder noted at the time that the ship remained afloat but suffered breaches near the waterline as well as serious damage to its berth requiring repairs. The ship was detained and closed for cargo.

"As a general rule, these accidents are investigated, and ships are only allowed to leave after experts have determined it is safe for them to do so," a spokesman for the Port of Antwerp told Reuters.

The incident was reportedly the result of mistakes made by the master and pilot on board.

The same ship attempted to leave the Baltimore Harbor just after 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. However, while traveling at what Maryland Gov. Wes Moore indicated was a "very rapid speed," the ship allegedly lost power. The pilots alerted authorities but were evidently unable to arrest the ship's progress.

Blaze News previously reported that Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley claimed there is "absolutely no indication" that the Dali rammed into the bridge intentionally.

The FBI Baltimore field office indicated several hours after the incident that there "is no specific and credible information to suggest any ties to terrorism at this time."

An unclassified Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency report suggested the Dali "lost propulsion" while leaving port and that the pilots alerted officials to their loss of control.

At 1:28 a.m., the unlit container ship careened into a pier holding up the Francis Scott Key Bridge. The bridge, which spanned 1.6 miles over the Patapsco River, immediately collapsed.

Several vehicles atop the bridge at the time of the collision plunged into the frigid waters below. Two individuals were rescued, one of whom was in critical condition. Six were still missing at the time of publication.

The ship's all-Indian crew all survived.

Synergy Marine Group, the company tasked with managing the ship, appears to have priorities besides avoiding collisions with critical infrastructure.

The company touts itself as a "leading shipmanager ... provid[ing] end-to-end maritime solutions with precisely and expertly tailored services."

Synergy Marine Group states on its website that "issues related to diversity are a high priority at Synergy. We realize that the benefits of diversity are best achieved by fostering greater inclusion and belonging."

The company indicated that its goal is a "workplace that is truly characterized by inclusion and belonging."

Days prior to paralyzing a major American port, the company underscored its commitment to "Diversity@Sea" and DEI.

Baltimore was apparently the company's latest stop on its "DEI journey in building an innovative and sustainable maritime sector which all can be proud of."

The company said in a statement that "whilst the exact cause of the incident is yet to be determined, the 'DALI' has now mobilised its Qualified Individual Incident response service. The US Coast Guard and local officials have been notified, and the owners and managers are fully cooperating with Federal and State government agencies under an approved plan."

President Joe Biden suggested Tuesday afternoon that he had directed his administration "to ensure every federal resource is available to assist search and rescue efforts and response to this terrible incident."

