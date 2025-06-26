President Trump goes SCORCHED-EARTH on AOC

Beloved member of “the Squad” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has reignited the impeachment discussion that President Donald Trump has been embroiled in since his first term as president for launching a military strike on Iran without congressional authorization.

"The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers," Ocasio-Cortez wrote on social media, charging that Trump "has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment."

Trump, appearing unscathed, then went scorched-earth on AOC on Truth Social.

“Stupid AOC, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the ‘dumbest’ people in Congress, is now calling for my Impeachment, despite the fact that the Crooked and Corrupt Democrats have already done that twice before. The reason for her ‘rantings’ is all of the Victories that the U.S.A. has had under the Trump Administration,” Trump wrote on the app.

“The Democrats aren’t used to WINNING, and she can’t stand the concept of our Country being successful again. When we examine her Test Scores, we will find out that she is NOT qualified for office but, nevertheless, far more qualified than Crockett, who is a seriously Low IQ individual, or Ilhan Omar, who does nothing but complain about our Country,” he continued.

Trump then took it even farther, adding that “AOC should be forced to take the Cognitive Test that I just completed at Walter Reed Medical Center, as part of my Physical.”

“I think the one thing we’ve learned from Truth Social is that there’s no character limit,” comedian Derek Richards laughs on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“That is perfection, though,” BlazeTV contributor Matthew Marsden chimes in. “He slammed everyone.”

