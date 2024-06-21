This doctor warned about Fauci 20 years ago. Will we listen before it’s too late?

Blaze News managing editor Leon Wolf, who’s usually behind the scenes, found himself on “The Glenn Beck Program” this morning.

This rare occurrence is due to an even rarer occurrence when Dr. Richard Ebright — a molecular biologist who’s long avoided the public eye, preferring to speak mostly in esoteric circles — agreed to an interview with Wolf.

His conversation with Dr. Ebright is laid out in detail in his latest article “ Lab wars: Inside one Democrat's 20-year crusade to save the world from Anthony Fauci — Part 1: 2001-2014 .” Wolf appeared on Glenn’s program to talk about this article.

“There's been a lot of discussion about gain-of-function research, and I wanted to get an understanding,” says Wolf.

For those unfamiliar with the term, gain-of-function research is the practice of tampering with organisms (i.e. viruses) to alter their biological function (i.e. increase virulence, transmissibility, etc.).

The deeper Wolf dove into the research — including reports dating all the way back to 2001 — “there was one name that continued to pop up over and over and over again.”

“His name is Dr. Richard Ebright,” and it turns out he’s been warning people about Anthony Fauci “for two decades.”

After 9/11, as the fear of bioweapons mounted, Anthony Fauci began touting gain-of-function research, claiming that it would make us safer. Dr. Ebright, however, claimed the opposite — that it would be our demise.

“Ebright’s position, which I think has been vindicated, is that the more biological agents that you put in the hands of researchers, the more dangerous — and not less dangerous — it would make it because historically (and this is true), most biological attacks have not been carried out by terrorists; they've been carried out by people who are researchers,” says Wolf, noting that Ebright also correctly predicted that an “authorized government researcher” was responsible for the 2001 Anthrax outbreak.

Fast forward to 2020, and Ebright’s prediction that Fauci’s obsession with gain-of-function research would culminate into a catastrophe of epic proportions came true.

And yet during the pandemic, “Fauci [convinced] the world that he's somehow the good guy in all this,” says Wolf.

However, four years have passed since COVID swept the globe, and skepticism regarding the virus’ origins are at an all-time high.

Perhaps the world is finally ready to hear Dr. Ebright.

