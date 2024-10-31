Fun-sucking Democrats will REGRET turning Tony Hinchcliffe’s Puerto Rico joke into a controversy

Tony Hinchcliffe of “Kill Tony” left America clutching their sides from laughter after his killer performance at the Netflix roast of Tom Brady, but his jokes weren’t as well-received at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally.

“It is absolutely wild times, it really, really is, and you know, there’s a lot going on. Like, I don’t know if you guys know this, but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean, right?” Hinchcliffe asked the rally attendees.

“I think it’s called Puerto Rico,” he added, while the crowd reacted in a groan — just like at a roast.

“Everyone knows it’s a joke, right? Adults are familiar with this form of entertainment, right?” Stu Burguiere asks Glenn Beck on “The Glenn Beck Program,” noting that the Netflix Tom Brady special is “one of the most watched things of the entire year.”

Even Jon Stewart got the joke and poked fun at those offended in a segment on “The Daily Show.”

“Now, obviously, in retrospect, having a roast comedian come to a political rally a week before Election Day and roasting a key voting demographic, probably not the best decision by the campaign politically, but to be fair, the guy’s really just doing his job,” Stewart said.

Stewart then played a clip of Hinchcliffe from the Tom Brady roast, laughing alongside his offensive jokes.

“Yes, yes, of course, terrible, boo,” Stewart comments, suppressing more laughter, and adding, “I find that guy very funny. So I’m sorry. I don’t know what to tell you. I mean, bringing him to a rally and having him not do roast jokes, that'd be like bringing Beyonce to a rally and not have — oh.”

However, Stewart’s response is rare, as it appears that many Americans are not aware of this form of comedy. Especially the mainstream media, who is now using Hinchcliffe’s joke as evidence that Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally was about “hate” and akin to the 1939 Nazi rally at the same venue.

“Look at what the left is doing, every step of the way, they’re the ones that wreck the fun,” Glenn says.

Stu thinks this might spell disaster for the Democrats, telling Glenn that “when you suck the fun out of life, you don’t win. It’s not a winning long-term position.”

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.