WATCH – Glenn Beck covers Trump assassination attempt on X / Twitter
July 13, 2024
By now you’ve surely heard that there’s been an attempt to assassinate Donald Trump.
At a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, shots rang out from the direction of the crowd, and before anyone knew it, former President Donald Trump was being tackled by the Secret Service as blood dripped down the side of his face.
However, that didn’t stop him from pumping his fist to the frantic audience as he was dragged away to safety.
Thankfully, he is stable and in good condition.
As soon as he heard the news, Glenn Beck jumped on X, formerly Twitter, to cover the incident live and share some encouragement.
Tune in for Glenn’s coverage on X below.
