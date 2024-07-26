Glenn Beck recaps the MOST INSANE month in US political history

It’s been a long, treacherous month — especially if you love your country.

To kick it off, President Joe Biden shocked half of the nation at the presidential debate by confirming what the other half — conservatives — have been saying all along. That of course is that his apparent mental decline.

“It was a frightening moment for many Americans. Not because ‘Oh my gosh he’s going to lose to Donald Trump’ but because that guy is the guy who’s running the country,” Glenn Beck says.

Shortly after, former President Donald Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“So we don’t know who’s in charge, and then a week later the guy running against him is gunned down on live television, and we really don’t know what happened,” Glenn continues, noting that we then were faced with the realization that the Secret Service director was a DEI hire.

“The head of security of the Security Service, we all figured out and found out, was hired by the first lady. Not the president. The first lady was the one who pushed for her DEI hire at the Secret Service. And she was protecting PepsiCo and now the most important leaders of the world,” Glenn says in disbelief.

When the now-former Secret Service director — who just resigned — gave her testimony on what happened on July 13, her lack of ability to answer questions had Americans everywhere asking a new question.

“Wait a minute, was this a setup?” Glenn asks, recalling the testimony. “What are they covering up? If they’re not covering something up, why wouldn’t they just be honest and open and transparent?”

And of course, there’s Biden’s resignation from the 2024 presidential race.

“I think he should have resigned, not just from the candidacy but from the presidency of the United States,” Glenn says. “He’s not okay to run a campaign, but he’s okay to run the country?”

Then Vice President Kamala Harris stepped in to replace him as the Democratic candidate for 2024.

“The party elites picked her, and then they had a coup and picked her again,” Glenn says.

“I just want you to recognize why you might be on edge. Why you might be so tired right now. A lot has happened to your country that you love.”

“Your country has taken a beating over just the last three weeks,” he adds.

