WATCH: Biden admits what the media falsely accused Trump of

Donald Trump once came under media fire when he allegedly said there were “very fine people on both sides” of the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally.

Now, Joe Biden is having his own moment in the sun — but without the media firestorm.

The president told reporters that while he condemned “the anti-Semitic protests” on college campuses, he also “condemns those who don’t understand what’s going on with the Palestinians.”

Glenn Beck is amazed.

“It’s almost like what happened with Donald Trump, except when Donald Trump said that, he was a Nazi,” Glenn says, noting that it wasn’t just Charlottesville where Trump was condemned.

“January 6,” Glenn says. “I never heard anybody say, ‘Well, yeah, but there were some grandmothers in there and some nice people there and that’s not what they were doing.’”

Now, history is repeating itself, and those who are attending pro-Israel rallies are being demonized in a similar way.

One particular Columbia professor was barred from the university after speaking at one of these rallies.

“We need to make the world understand that being Jewish in public is a safe thing, and it shouldn’t be something that’s contested. We are not fighting just for the Jews, we are fighting for everyone,” the professor said.

“You can see why Columbia University locked him out,” Glenn says.

