Trump's McDonald's visit TRIGGERED a media MELTDOWN

Donald Trump has enraged the left yet again, this time by stopping at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s to make french fries and work the drive thru.

Considering Trump is the Republican nominee for president of the United States and has survived two assassination attempts — it makes sense that all the customers who went through the drive thru would be screened first.

However, according to the media, the fact that these customers were screened and Trump doesn’t work at McDonald’s made this a massive scandal.

“I found out from the press today that he didn’t actually work at McDonald’s,” Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” mocks. “This was fake, this was a publicity stunt.”





“The people in line, they were all hand-selected. So they weren’t just strangers driving up to the drive thru,” he continues. “They checked to make sure they were the right people. And you know what I mean by ‘right people.’”

“People without guns,” he adds.

“How did they uncover this?” Stu Burguiere jokes. “What a scam, I’m voting for Kamala Harris. She’s the only honest person who seemingly worked at McDonald’s but has no evidence of it whatsoever.”

And there’s no doubt that Trump has stolen all of Kamala’s McDonald’s thunder with his publicity stunt, bringing thousands of Americans to surround the Pennsylvania restaurant as they cheered in support of the former president.

“I have never seen an election like this,” Glenn comments as he reviews the footage of the massive crowd, adding, “It goes on and on and on and on.”

