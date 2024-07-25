Tulsi Gabbard explains why 'anti-democracy' elites are forcing Kamala Harris on voters

Now that Joe Biden is out, the race to replace him in the election is in full motion. However, Democrats – the champions of “democracy” – are once again conducting themselves in a manner that is the antithesis of democratic. The party is practically coronating Vice President Kamala Harris to be the presidential nominee without so much as a thought about what Democrat voters actually want.

Former Democratic presidential candidate turned independent Tulsi Gabbard joins Glenn Beck to explain the Harris hype.

Tulsi Gabbard: Why "Anti-Democracy” Elites Are FORCING Kamala Harris on Voters www.youtube.com

“Even as the Democrats have changed their horse in this race, the substance, the policies, and, quite frankly, the real decision-makers behind the scenes, who have been pulling the strings” will not change, “which means we can expect the same disastrous policies that we've seen and worse” if Kamala wins, Gabbard explains.

Glenn agrees, asking, “Who is this cabal? Shouldn't we be asking that question and getting that answer?”

“Ultimately, it's those whose power relies on having a figurehead that they can control,” says Gabbard.

But who are these puppeteers in the shadows?

According to Gabbard, they are “Hillary Clinton's lackeys, President Obama's lackeys, people who have been with President Biden for a long time, the military-industrial complex that profits from our country being in a constant state of war … the unelected people in the national security state whose ability to control and take more of our liberties relies on us being in a constant state of war, their friends in Big Tech and propaganda media who benefit from them having access to that power and that information, and the big-money billionaires.”

“Fundamentally what is at the heart of this, of all of these different people that make up this cabal of woke warmongers … [is] people who don't care about our country,” “don't believe in the Constitution,” and “are trying to remake this country into something that is their utopia of some sort but that defies the very foundation of what our country was founded upon,” she explains, adding that “Hillary Clinton is the lead.”

Given the push for Kamala Harris, it stands to reason that the cabal believes she will be easy to control and will serve as a fine face – or in Gabbard’s words “figurehead” – for the cabal's mission to dismantle and recreate the country. In other words, she will be a Biden 2.0.

Perhaps this is why they’re raising the banners behind her?

But again, do the people want Kamala Harris as their nominee? Her popularity rating would suggest no.

“[Democrats] believe that Donald Trump is the threat to democracy, and they don't see what their own party is doing,” says Glenn. “How is it they can go out and vote and then have these delegates and these superdelegates disregard that vote entirely and say, ‘No, this is who you get’?”

To hear Gabbard’s response, watch the clip above.

