WATCH: Glenn Beck RAGES over WaPo 'dictator' hit piece on Trump

Glenn Beck just returned from Washington, D.C., where he interviewed President Trump about his first 100 days in office.

One of the subjects they discussed was Trump’s Oval Office renovations, specifically the gold that’s been brought in. Since his inauguration, he’s added gold vermeil figurines, medallions, and decorative objects on the fireplace mantel, gold eagles on side tables, gilded Rococo mirrors above doors, and gold cherubs in pediments, among other accents.

Some have speculated that his redecoration symbolizes the golden age of America, which he’s promised to usher in. Others assume it’s hinting at economic policies, like a return to the gold standard.

But of course, the radical left is using Trump’s affinity for gold to bolster the "dictator" narrative.

“The sparkle conveys something more than insidious about how Trump views himself. Behold the new Sun King, the wannabe emperor who views his powers as absolute,” Glenn reads from a recent Washington Post article .

Or “he loves gold,” laughs Glenn, who can’t believe the lengths to which liberals will go to hold on to their "Trump’s a dictator" narrative.

“[Loving gold] is the thing he was most famous for before he was president,” adds co-host Stu Burguiere.

Further, unlike a dictator, Trump is “spending his own money” to make these upgrades.

The Post article also cited Trump’s decision to display paintings of former presidents as evidence that he’s aiming to be the Sun King.

“If you were a dictator, why would you put all of the other presidents?” Glenn aks.

When he spoke with President Trump during the interview about these renovations, the truth behind the gold and the paintings became evident.

He said to Glenn, “This is is the most important office in the world, and all of these people come from their big huge palaces and their big huge rooms of power that are gilded and have all of these paintings, all of the old trappings of power,” and “I want them to understand that this is the same kind of power, except it's a new power and a power beyond their understanding.”

“He is doing this to the Oval Office not to become a dictator, not to signal anything to America, but to signal something to all of the dignitaries that come into that office and sit in those chairs,” says Glenn. “That’s exactly what the Oval is supposed to do. … The whole point of that office is to project power to the world, not to the citizen.”

The Washington Post is “so full of bullcrap, I can't take it,” he lambastes. “He’s signaling to the world! You [Washington Post] people are so caught up in your own self-righteous, dim-witted, overeducated bullcrap that you can't get beyond yourself” to see that Trump is a master “negotiator.”

While Glenn can’t reveal everything he and President Trump discussed because of an NDA he signed, he promises that in the near future, we will see just how generous and how unlike a dictator our president really is.

“Every American should be grateful for what he is spending his money on and doing, and you will know more about that in the coming months. You will be shocked at some of the things that he is just saying, ‘I'm just going to write a check and do it.”’

