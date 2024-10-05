WATCH: Glenn Beck’s HEATED response after interviewing FEMA agents in North Carolina – 'FEMA is DESPICABLE'

Glenn Beck just returned from Asheville, North Carolina, where Hurricane Helene ravaged the coastline in what is being called the deadliest hurricane of the modern era.

While there, Glenn witnessed the gathering of good-hearted people and organizations aiming to help the countless victims. Individuals, universities, churches, and numerous non-profit humanitarian aid organizations, including Mercury One, assembled to provide relief and assistance to those impacted by the storm.

What Glenn did not witness, however, was the Federal Emergency Management Agency doing its job.

In fact, he barely witnessed FEMA at all.

During the stint of his stay, he only saw FEMA agents twice. The first time, he saw a FEMA truck parked in a secluded area away from the public eye.

“We went up to [the agents], and they were sitting under this tree at a card table with folding chairs. They were all in their FEMA vests,” Glenn recounts.

“And I said, ‘Hey, what are you guys doing out here?’ and the guy said, ‘Well, you know, we just got here last night. ... We couldn't do anything when we got here last night, so today's really our first day, but wow, it took us a lot longer to get here than we thought.”’

And when Glenn asked what they intended to do now that they had finally arrived, the FEMA agent said that they were planning to “get [victims] registered so they can get some aid,” but they were waiting on their flyers to arrive first.

Glenn was and still is disgusted by the flippancy of the organization that should be at the forefront of meeting the needs of Americans, whose taxpayer dollars fund the agency.

The second time he saw FEMA agents, they were building showers — not for displaced victims but rather for volunteers.

“FEMA is despicable,” says Glenn in disgust. “I don’t like calling people traitors, and I won’t today, but I will tell you — a case could be made that there are a lot of people that are bordering on the line of treason.”

The people running FEMA are included on that list.

“FEMA has spent $1.4 billion dollars on [illegal] immigrants ... on rehousing [and] flying these illegals in without your knowledge,” says Glenn.

But what do American citizens who just lost everything get when tragedy strikes?

FEMA is offering an embarrassing $750 to the victims.

“$750 for these people who have been paying taxes — hardworking, regular people — and you can’t even fly a helicopter in to get people off their roofs, and you show up a week late,” Glenn condemns.

Why such a low amount?

Apparently, it’s because “they’re out of money,” says Glenn, noting that illegal immigrants were given cell phones, debit cards, hotel stays, free food, free health care, and every other resource.

On top of that, President Biden’s arrival “stopped our rescue helicopters from rescuing people for four hours.”

To hear more about the horrors Glenn witnessed in North Carolina, watch the clip above.

