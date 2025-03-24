Research teams across the nation, including Glenn Beck’s, have been utilizing xAI’s chatbot Grok to sift through the 80,000 pages of newly released JFK documents.

The verdict?

Well, it depends.

Glenn Beck explains why Grok and other AI chatbots can never be blindly trusted.

According to the findings of one research team that used Grok to sort through the files, Lyndon B. Johnson, the CIA with Allen Dulles, the mafia, Victor Petrov, and Lee Harvey Oswald “were all in collusion one way or another.”

When Glenn asked Grok himself, the chatbot gave the same answer.

However, one of Glenn’s researchers decided to hone in on a specific area and ask Grok to cite its sources.

When asked to point where in the files “LBJ told Allen Dulles to ‘proceed as discussed,’” which is a quote that appeared in Grok’s answer to Glenn, as well as other research teams, Grok said: “There is no verifiable evidence from the officially released JFK files that contains a direct quote from Lyndon B. Johnson to Allen Dulles stating ‘proceed as discussed.”’

The phrase, Grok claimed, stems "from speculation or unverified assertions rather than any documented evidence in the public record.”

“So we’re getting different answers,” says Glenn. “You should be able to ask and get to the same conclusion.”

“Never ever trust it. Know that [AI] was made in the image of its creator, and its creator is us. We're lazy, we cut corners, we lie sometimes ... it does all of those things,” he warns.

However, that doesn’t mean Glenn is against using Grok and other chatbots. There’s a strategy for using AI as a helpful tool. To hear it, watch the clip above.

