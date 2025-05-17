Whispers of a new terrifying Chinese AI ‘species’ ripple through tech circles

When China rolled out DeepSeek-R1 back in January, it sent shock waves through global markets and triggered a significant sell-off in American stocks, as it performed just as well, if not better, than U.S. models but could be produced at a fraction of the cost.

Now there are rumors of an R2 model that isn’t just smarter than anything we’ve ever seen before; it’s an entirely different kind of artificial intelligence that other leaders in AI development haven’t even fathomed.

“It is a completely different species of intelligence operating on principles nobody in the West has even theorized yet,” says Glenn Beck, reading from a social media post by an anonymous account that goes by the name @iruletheworldmo, who is speculated to be either “an insider in one of the big AI research firms” or “a bot” created to mislead other researchers.

“Research gives it questions, and it invents entirely new branches of mathematics to answer them. One physicist showed it a problem he'd been stuck on for 15 years. It solved it in seconds with notations nobody recognized. It took three days for them to translate its solution back into standard mathematics,” Glenn continues reading.

The anonymous source also claimed DeepSeek Labs in China is developing brain-enhancing technology, including two-way neural interfaces “that make Neuralink look like child’s play” and is already at the stage of human trials. The source then warned that while China sees this as a civilization-changing race, the U.S. is lagging behind, treating it like a standard tech competition.

If everything in the post is true and China’s DeepSeek AI has indeed reached such capabilities, we’re in trouble. However, there’s also the possibility that “it's a Chinese bot” stirring up fear.

The fact that we don’t know “is the craziest part,” says Glenn.

Even if the account is lying and DeepSeek AI is nowhere near as advanced as the post indicates, that doesn’t change what’s coming: “AI is going to get so good, it will predict absolutely every move that everybody's going to make,” says Glenn.

Just last week, Mass General Brigham unveiled an AI tool that can apparently assess your health by examining a selfie. Dubbed FaceAge, the system can estimate a person’s biological age, analyze features like skin texture and muscle tone to predict health outcomes, spot signs of cancer, and even predict cancer patients’ survival outcomes.

“How great is that?” asks Glenn, adding, "How terrifying is that?"

To hear more about the latest updates in the AI world, watch the clip above.

