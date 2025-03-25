Why Kid Rock isn't terrified of AI music

Musicians, artists, and writers have notoriously been the group most against artificial intelligence taking over their line of work — but some of them are embracing it rather than fighting it.

And Kid Rock is one of them.



“Are you worried about art with AI?” Glenn Beck asks the country music star on “The Glenn Beck Program.”

“Not really, no. Everybody else is,” he responds.

“The way I look at it is, I looked at, like, Napster when that started, and I was like, ‘What’s going on?’” Kid Rock tells Glenn. “All the artists were up in arms, and the record companies wanted us to get behind, ‘They’re stealing, they’re pirating music.’”

“I could care less, I make all my money live,” he continues, noting that the technology behind AI is something he could use to his benefit.

“So I can give you some a capellas and my vocals, and you can model my voice, and then you can put it on your system, and however many people want to write songs for me with my voice can write them?” he asks, adding, “That’s kind of cool.”

“Let’s say I got a million people writing songs for me, if one of those people nails it, and they come up with this life-changing song, it’s great, I go play it live, I’m not seeing the evil in here yet,” he says.

Not only that, but because Kid Rock doesn’t believe there’s any chance of stopping it, there’s no reason to fight it either.

“We’re not going to stop it. I know that much. You are not going to stop it. So it’s like, let’s figure out how we use it as a new tool,” he adds.

